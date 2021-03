ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in Elk Grove for an outstanding arrest warrant and other charges.

Elk Grove police say that their officers recently made contact with 25-year-old Alexander Schultz, who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He allegedly had a loaded, unregistered gun and fentanyl.

Police say there was alo an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Schultz was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on various charges.