PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A beloved K-9 with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has died after a battle with cancer.

Shane, a search and rescue K-9, was an 8-yeard-old German Shepherd.

Despite his advanced cancer, Shane continued to serve over the past six months and even helped locate two missing elderly people suffering from dementia, according to his handler, Jess Baker.

“A gentle soul with the heart of a lion, he never gave up,” Baker said, “We will miss his big heart, his steady temperament, and his love of making dog angels in the snow.”

According to a letter written by Baker and sent out by the sheriff’s office, was a rescue dog and eventually worked with both the Placer and Nevada County sheriff’s offices.