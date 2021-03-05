Trivia Toast 3/4/2021Trivia Toast 3/4/2021

13 hours ago

Officer Candidate SchoolA girl from the 209 is on a mission to make her mark in the Navy. Cody finds out how she is planning on surviving Officer Candidate School.

13 hours ago

Question of the Day - 3/4We close out a Throwback Thursday with today's Question of the Day: What snack do you have with your morning beverage? Thanks for watching, we appreciate you hanging out with us today! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30, set that alarm!

13 hours ago

Kara's Teaching TipsA local mom is helping parents get through the pandemic with fun teaching tips!

13 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 3/4John Dabkovich is BACK with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he scours wikipedia entries of the rich and/or famous to bring us nuggets of information in a quiz-show format! Today our subjects are Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman, and Jerry O'Connell, who gets mistaken for Jason Bateman A LOT. Play along with us!

13 hours ago