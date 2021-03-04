Question of the Day - 3/3We wrap up a Wednesday show with Court's Question of the Day: People think I'm weird for liking ___________. Everyone answers, and then we Hammer Dance our way into the Drew Barrymore Show! Thanks for watching, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30am!

12 hours ago

Word Up Wednesday With CBS13's Marshall Harris - 3/3CBS13 Sports Director Marshall Harris joins us for another edition of Word Up Wednesday! Who will use the word best in a sentence?

12 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams - You OK There, Johnnie?We come back from the break to assess the damage that Jonathan did to himself at the end of Johnnie's Jams. What's the station's disability policy?

13 hours ago

Johnnie's Jams - 3/3It's an action-packed version of Johnnie's Jams! Watch until the end...

13 hours ago

Wedding Wednesday!Two African-American female-owned businesses have come together to give people the wedding celebration they've been waiting for! Nicol and Paula join Court and Cody to tell us more!

13 hours ago