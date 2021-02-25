WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a police shooting on Ikea Court in West Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

CBS13 crews heard approximately eight gunshots just before 4 p.m. on Ikea Court near Reed Avenue and saw a person down in the street.

Police taped off the area between the Arco and Shell gas stations and an ambulance and fire truck are on the scene alongside several police vehicles.

Witnesses at the Arco gas station say they saw a person in their car get blocked in by police and told to get out of the vehicle.

The person reportedly had something in their hand when they got out of their car. Some witnesses say they heard a taser deployed before the shots were fired.

CBS13 photographers witnessed a gun and knife on the ground next to the body after the shooting.

“We don’t know, he was clearly dead on the ground, just laying on the ground, and we saw police still pointing guns at him,” a witness said.

“I just heard one warning, ‘get back,’ and one of the cops shot him with a taser and the other guys just started shooting him with the gun,” another witness said.

West Sacramento police have not released any more information about the incident.

Police urge people to avoid the area, as the streets will be closed for several hours while they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.