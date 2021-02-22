SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State’s president Robert S. Nelson issued an apology and a refund to graduates after the school announced there will not be an in-person commencement ceremony this spring.
Nelson said sorry Monday after previously promising students there would be in-person ceremonies this spring at the Golden 1 Center. Instead, the school will have a drive-thru "CARmencement."
In an email to the campus community, Nelson said the school had hoped the pandemic would be over “or at least contained enough to host in-person Commencement ceremonies once again in 2021. Sadly, we are not there yet.”
The CARmencement will be held on-campus in place of a formal commencement ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates.
“I sincerely apologize to this and last years’ graduates. I promised that we would meet at Golden 1 Center, and we cannot. Your hearts are broken, and so is mine,” Nelson wrote.
The school is also refunding a $48 fee that covers the commencement ceremony.
