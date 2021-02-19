SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is accused of attempting to provide financial support to a foreign terrorist organization, the United States Department of Justice announced on Friday.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a single-count indictment against Murat Kurashev, 34, who is also a Russian national, according to Attorney McGregor W. Scott of the DOJ’s Eastern District of California.

Kurashev allegedly tried to provide financial support to terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is based in Syria.

Kurashev was arrested by FBI agents and awaits his next court appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

