SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested after trying to sell stolen candles and lotions to an undercover detective online, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Officials say the suspects stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from a store in the 2600 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard and later tried to sell the items on social media. It appears the merchandise came from the Bath & Body Works store in Loehmann's Plaza Shopping Center.
After trying to sell the products to an undercover detective, both subjects were arrested. The sheriff's office says most of the stolen merchandise, including 59 candles and several lotions and body sprays, were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.
The sheriff's office did not identify the suspects.
