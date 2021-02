Question of the Day - 2/16Tina's here with today's Question of the Day: Name something you think you're good at! Everyone answers, and then we're off to the Drew Barrymore Show at 11! Thanks for watching, everyone, we'll see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

13 hours ago

Tutor Tina Teaches PsychologyIt's a segment we never thought would see a second edition...but here we are, mainly because Anna's mom in Folsom wanted Tina to come back and give it another try. Today, Tina tackles tutoring poor Anna in psychology and...let's just say Tina goes off on a few "bunny trails."

13 hours ago

Rose' Bouquet in ModestoMake a bouquet...oh, and also have some wine and chocolate while you're at it! Erin Doran from Rose' Bouquet in Modesto joins Courtney to show off her unique business! What a FANTASTIC idea!

13 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 2//16Did you miss something from earlier in the show? Well, it's a long show (we've been here since 4:30!), but here's a few things you might have missed...it's the Good Day Rewind!

13 hours ago

Trivia ToastToday's Trivia Toast: Calories...which has more?

14 hours ago