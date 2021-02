Question of the Day - 2/15Tina closes out a Monday with the Question of the Day: How do you get that second wind of energy? Everyone answers, and then we're off to the Drew Barrymore show! Thanks for watching, everyone! See you back here tomorrow morning at 4:30, and we kick off Tangent Tuesday at 7!

12 hours ago

Organize Your Laundry!Earlier, our Dina Kupfer and Kim Salisbury from Home Method Co. got your storage space organized, now they're headed to the laundry room!

12 hours ago

FanPAWstic News - 2/15Penguins? Donkeys getting married? And BABY PANDAS? Yes, please! Tina is here with FanPAWstic News, and a kitten named "Garbanzo!"

12 hours ago

Organize Your Space With Home Method Co.!You KNOW you have an area of your house that needs orgainzing, and we're here to help you get started! Dina Kupfer is with Kim Salisbury from Home Method Co. to get you on the road to organization!

12 hours ago

Jessie Messy's CandlesHow about adding some wonderful scents to your home? Jessie Hitchcock joins Tina from Scarlata Farms in Tracy to tell us about her business, Jessie Messy! And she made some candles just for us!

12 hours ago