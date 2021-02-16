SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Teachers in Sacramento County are now able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Elk Grove Unified School District partnered with California Northstate University to get teachers vaccinated. District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano says 1,350 employees signed up for this week’s clinics.

The district is confident it can vaccinate roughly all 6,500 employees with their first dose within a month.

The clinic for staff will be a parallel operation with the school’s public vaccination clinic. CNU expects to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day between the two operations.

The clinic will be open from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 2-5 p.m. on Fridays, and is open to all school districts in Sacramento County.

Sacramento City Unified is also hoping to vaccinate its 4,500 employees by the end of March.

As of Tuesday afternoon, California has administered more than 6.25 million vaccines. There are more than 3.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including nearly 5,700 cases confirmed Tuesday. One month ago, the number of daily cases was more than 40,000.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s positivity rate has dropped from 11.4% to 3.5% in a month. Hospitalizations are also down nearly 40%.