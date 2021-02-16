ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters showered a dog with love after rescuing it from an Orangevale house fire.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews said “Rumor” the dog was the only one inside his home when it caught fire on Custer Avenue Tuesday.

They were able to knock down the flames and rescue Rumor, giving him some first aid. Firefighters say he is doing just fine now.

Officials say all rigs have had the equipment designed to save pets for the last 10 years. Approximately 12 pets are resuscitated each year using the specially-designed masks.

