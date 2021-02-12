STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a man after an explosive went off in his hand, prompting a search of a Stockton home that forced a neighborhood to be evacuated earlier this week.

RELATED: 8 Explosive Devices Found In Stockton Home

On Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Bristol Avenue after some called 911 asking for an ambulance.

Deputies discovered that a man was working on some sort of destructive device when it exploded in his hand.

Surrounding neighbors were then told to evacuate as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team went to investigate. At least eight homemade explosives were then found in the home, authorities say. The devices were safely dealt with by early Wednesday evening.

The devices appeared to be homemade pipe bombs and fireworks, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have identified the man who had the explosive go off in his hand as 45-year-old Michael Harper. He underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Thursday, but has since been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Harper is facing several counts of reckless possession of a destructive device, as well as charges of elder abuse.