PENRYN (CBS13) — An Olivehurst man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle from Penryn to Lincoln.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday morning, a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle at the intersection of Taylor and Penryn roads. Exactly what prompted the deputy to pull over the motorcyclist was not detailed, but the rider wouldn’t stop.

Deputies say the rider then led them on a chase along eastbound Interstate 80. He went over 106 mph at times, deputies say.

Eventually, the suspect got off at Newcastle Road and continued running stoplights to get away from the deputy. He even drove in the opposite lane of traffic at times, deputies say.

The suspect — identified as 34-year-old Olivehurst resident Paul White — was eventually arrested along Cimmeron Way in Lincoln. It’s unclear how long the chase lasted.

Deputies say methamphetamine was found in White’s wallet. He’s now facing numerous evading charges as well as drug possession.