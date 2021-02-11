SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire ripped through Lisa Lindsay’s South Sacramento home, forcing her family to leave everything behind, including an urn carrying her son’s ashes.

In the aftermath of a massive fire that tore through her home, Lindsay was praying her son’s sacred remains would be found undisturbed. She donated her own kidney to try and save his life before he passed away at 21 years old.

“I’m just waiting for them to clear the building so I can get my son’s things, he passed away in 2017,” Lindsey told CBS13 on Wednesday. “And I have his urn and pictures in there.”

On Thursday, Lindsay said the urn was found in an area that did not burn. Her four cats were found safely as well.

Firefighters are investigating how this fire started. The Red Cross is helping the Lindsay family with a place to stay.