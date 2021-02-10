SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Porch pirates could face prison time under a proposed California law.

Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) introduced the measure Wednesday to increase penalties on people who steal packages from homes.

The proposed law would allow prosecutors to charge porch pirates with a felony if they’re convicted of package theft two or more times within three years.

Currently, stealing a package is only a misdemeanor.

Jones says the current law treats package theft differently than burglaries inside a home.

“Many of these porch pirates are habitual offenders who keep dodging real punishment for their crimes,” Jones said in a press release.

The bill, SB 358, is awaiting assignment to a Senate policy committee.