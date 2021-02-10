SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Porch pirates could face prison time under a proposed California law.
Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) introduced the measure Wednesday to increase penalties on people who steal packages from homes.RELATED: Bald Eagle Found Dead Along Folsom Trail
The proposed law would allow prosecutors to charge porch pirates with a felony if they’re convicted of package theft two or more times within three years.
Currently, stealing a package is only a misdemeanor.RELATED: Vacaville Students Protest In High School Parking Lot To Return To Campus
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sacramento African-American Teens Forced Off Flight In Mask Dispute
- Newly-Appointed El Dorado County Official Posed With Proud Boys While Dressed As Santa
- Dog Who Kept Watch Over Owner Found Dead In Snow Finds New Family
Jones says the current law treats package theft differently than burglaries inside a home.
“Many of these porch pirates are habitual offenders who keep dodging real punishment for their crimes,” Jones said in a press release.MORE: Person Of Interest Identified In Case Of Driver Who Hit Mother Walking Baby
The bill, SB 358, is awaiting assignment to a Senate policy committee.