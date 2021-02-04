Polanco Cantina
DOCO
405 K St
Sacramento
Front Street Carousel & Waterfront Wheel Rides
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Open Daily – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
$6 per rider
http://www.oldsacramento.com/attraction/waterfront-attractions
Hotel Winters
http://www.hotelwinters.com/specials
530-505-9123
@hotel_winters
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Supercuts
http://www.supercuts.com
The Pet Spa
8679 Sheldon Rd.
Elk Grove
916-682-2211
Website: Thepetspaatlaguna.com
Instagram @thepetspa_atlaguna
Facebook: The Pet Spa At Laguna
Get The Dress
February 11th-13th 10am-6pm
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church – 600 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento
Pacific Black History Month 2021
go.pacific.edu/blackhistory
(209) 946-7707
JAMROCK ISLAND CUISINE
900 Alamo Drive
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 305-5117
info@jamrockisland.com
Monday – Thursday:
10:30 am – 8:00 pm
Friday:
10:30 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday:
Closed
Sunday:
10:00 am – 8:00 pm