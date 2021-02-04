STOCKTON (CBS13) – The latest on a suspicious package investigation in Stockton:

12:52 p.m.

The suspicious package turned out to be a glitter bomb, authorities say.

Roads in the area will now be reopening shortly.

Suspicious package turned out to be a glitter bomb. Roads will be re-opening shortly. #AllIsGoodInSJCounty pic.twitter.com/58z4DFXEh0 — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) February 4, 2021

12:36 p.m.

Several agencies, including police and fire departments, are investigating a suspicious package in Stockton.

The scene is in the 8000 block of Hilary Lane. That’s where a package deemed to be suspicious was found around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Stockton Fire Department, a hazmat team, and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department personnel are on scene.

Police have released a description of the package, nor said what they believe it contains.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

