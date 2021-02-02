STOCKTON (CBS13) — A violent beatdown at a Stockton gas station lands one woman in the hospital and her attacker behind bars.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Davis broke through the glass doors of the 76 gas station on West March Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday and beat a 41-year-old woman after she confronted him for harassing her customers.

“He just went on a rampage,” says Stockton police department spokesperson Joe Silva.

Gas station surveillance video shows Davis throwing his body through the front doors and brutally punching his victim in the face.

“He severely beat the woman using his hands, punching her all over her body.”

Officer Silva says Davis tried to get away but was stopped in his tracks by the same people the woman tried to protect.

“There were several Good Samaritans. They immediately sprung into action, detained him by putting him on the ground. Risked their own safety and took the man into custody,” Silva said.

Stockton police arrested Davis, who’s sitting in San Joaquin County jail.

Monica Rico has worked at a Mexican food truck on the same property as the gas station for six years. She says she recognizes her regulars, but she did not recognize Davis.

“I know our regular people here but this one no. We’re just workers we try to work for a living and we don’t deserve this,” Rico says.

She says over the years the neighborhood has gotten worse and her customers agree.

“Growing up I didn’t know how Stockton really was and when you get older you realize how ugly it really is here,” Michael Elledge, who’s lived in Stockton his whole life, said.

The suspect, Robert Davis, was hit with robbery and burglary charges and is being held at San Joaquin County Jail. Police say the county DA will likely add an assault charge.

