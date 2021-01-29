SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was shot and killed in North Sacramento on Thursday night. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue, police said. The scene appears to be in a residential area not far from Harmon Johnson Elementary School.

Officers responding to the shooting say they found a man who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. Sacramento Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased.

Homicide detectives and CSI investigators have processed the scene and canvassed nearby residents for clues as to who shot the man. At this point, the reason for the shooting is unclear.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

