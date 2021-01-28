TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A Truckee teen who was missing for several hours was found alive next to his home, buried under several feet of snow.

On Wednesday night, a teen, 14, was playing in a snow cave next to his home when a large amount of snow slid off the roof, burying him.

A few hours later, when the boy didn’t come inside, family members searched for him, and when they couldn’t find him, called 911.

Truckee Fire Protection District firefighters arrived and immediately suspected a roof avalanche, according to a Fire Department statement. They began probing into the snow near the edge of the roof and got a “hit” with a probe. They dug in that spot and found the boy buried under five feet of snow.

Firefighters urge people to stay away from the area where snow slides off the roof, especially metal roofs. The snow can come off very forcefully injuring, burying, or even killing a person. They also urge kids to use the buddy system and remind parents to check on kids frequently.