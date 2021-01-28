FORESTHILL (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest, accused of burglarizing a home in Foresthill.

On January 22, Placer County sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in Foresthill to investigate a burglary. Deputies say they obtained surveillance video footage showing a man and a home going inside the home at 2:45 a.m. while it was empty. They allegedly stole a security camera and various other electronics and tools.

The suspects were later identified as 32-year old Crystal Ford and 30-year old William Gray, both of Foresthill. They were arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy.

Several of the items stolen from the home were reportedly found at Ford’s residence and returned to the victim.