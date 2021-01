Question of the DayToday's Question of the Day: What do you like to have in the house during a storm?

9 hours ago

Courtney Does Weather!In honor of National Opposite Day, Cody hosted "Cody's Tune", so naturally Courtney is doing Weather giving us the forecast. She's such a natural, it was a perfect weather segment! See for yourself!

10 hours ago

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show

10 hours ago

Cody's TuneSince it's "Opposite Day" Cody is hosting Court's Tune instead of Courtney. Being true to form, where the players usually guess the songs Courtney plays, Cody did a great job of playing songs no one knew (with the exception of one song). Happy Opposite Day!

10 hours ago

Sierra Vista Winery Pt. 2Earlier, Julissa showed us the private pods at Sierra Vista Winery where you can wine taste your favorite glass of vino outside with beautiful scenery. Now Julissa moved inside to show us what types of wines Sierra Vista offers.

11 hours ago