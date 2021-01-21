CERES (CBS13) – A driver was hospitalized and diesel fuel covered the roadway after a crash in Ceres on Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. along Whitmore Avenue between Morgan Road and Malike Avenue, according to the Ceres Police Department.

A man driving a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling westbound on Whitmore, approaching Morgan Road, when he hit a curb and crossed into the eastbound lanes of Whitmore, colliding with a semi-truck, authorities said.

The semi-truck was at a stop at the time of the collision and the crash caused diesel fuel to spill into the roadway. Ceres police said the van driver suffered moderate injuries and the truck driver was uninjured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours.

