Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
5am Club Member of the Day
Today's 5am Club Member of the Day
24 minutes ago
Question of the Day
Today's Question of the Day: What are you saving up for?
20 hours ago
<< Good Day Rewind <<
Here's what you missed on today's show.
20 hours ago
Court's Tune Pt. 2
Part 2: Today's theme for Court's Tune: Songs that are about money. Can you guess these songs?
20 hours ago
Court's Tune Pt. 1
Today's theme for Court's Tune: Songs that are about money. Can you guess these songs?
20 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (1/21/21)
Wednesday's Show Info (1/20/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (1/19/21)
Monday's Show Info (1/18/21)
Sunday's Show Info (1/17/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
All American’s Cody Christian Talks TikTok, Team Spencer, & Who’s Most Likely To
January 21, 2021 at 6:47 am
Filed Under:
All American
,
Asher
,
Cody Christian
,
football
,
high school
,
Spencer
,
team
,
TikTok
Actor discusses his role as Asher Adams in The CW’s high school football drama.