BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer, that diverted the angry mob of pro-Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration.

Goodman went viral after a video from the U.S. Capitol riots showed him distracting the rioters away from the Senate chamber and into an area with more police officers. He was alone and armed with a baton.

Since then Goodman got a promotion as the acting deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms.

Goodman, an Army veteran who is from Maryland, has been praised for his bravery during the attack, and several congressional members want to award him for his actions with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Read more on CBS News.