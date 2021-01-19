SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a combination of cases from Monday and Tuesday.

The state reported 23,794 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is a 0.8% increase from Monday. There were also 146 more deaths reported, which is a 0.4% increase from Monday.

There were 368,787 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,996,968, while the total number of deaths is 33,739.

As of Tuesday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 11.6%, which is a -1.1% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 39,024,543 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 20,942 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 26 people or 0.1% fewer than Monday.

There are 1,177 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 64-bed increase from Monday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).

