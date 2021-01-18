DAVIS (CBS13) — A person suspected of shoplifting from the Davis Target store nearly 20 times has been arrested.

Davis police say, back in December, they were contacted by the loss prevention department to help identify a person who had been making a habit of shoplifting at the store.

Investigators say the person was seen at least 19 different times taking items, concealing them, then walking out without paying. In total, police say more than $1,054 worth of merchandise was stolen by the suspect from the Davis Target.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Davis resident Joshua Pofek.

Last week, Davis police say they were able to get an arrest warrant against Pofek and he was taken into custody.

Pofek has been booked into Yolo County Jail.