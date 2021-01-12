GROVELAND (CBS13) — It is an investigation and arrest that includes wild details of kidnapping, holding a victim hostage for a week, an escape, and a shootout.

The suspect in the case is now booked in jail after Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies shot him in a confrontation while they served an arrest warrant at his home.

Cell phone video inside the home shows the aftermath of the shootout between Tuolumne County deputies and suspect John Banks.

Shattered glass, bloodstains, and evidence markings dot the home where the violent confrontation played out. Katrina Olson recorded the pictures.

“Very heartbreaking, especially when you walk in and see blood,” Olson said.

Olson is now cleaning the mess at her friend’s home as he sits in jail facing serious charges.

“He’s been my best friend for 21 years, and this is not him,” Olson said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at Banks’ home when, they say, he confronted them with a gun. Deputies say Banks had tied up, beaten up, threatened to kill, and held a victim hostage for a week before she was able to escape.

Olson says the wild allegations don’t add up for a man who has been loved in Groveland for decades.

“He’s a big part of this community,” Olson said. “I’ve never seen him like that in my life before.”

Banks was hit four times by deputies during the shootout. No officers were hurt.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Banks was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Sonora Jail. He’s facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment.

