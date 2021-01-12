CERES (CBS13) — Authorities say two young men were hurt in a shooting at a Ceres park on Monday.

Ceres police say, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road to investigate a report of someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot several times.

A victim told police that he and two other men were sitting in a vehicle at Strawberry Fields Park when another vehicle that had been driving erratically in the area pulled up and to the victims’ vehicle and someone inside shot at it. The suspect vehicle then pulled up 60 feet and people inside shot some more at the victims’ vehicle.

Police say the 18-year-old who was shot was sitting in the back seat. The 19-year-old front-seat passenger was shot once in the elbow. After the shooting, the driver of the victims’ vehicle dropped the 18-year-old victim off in the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road where it was hoped that he would get medical attention.

Officers soon learned that another victim from the shooting, a 19-year-old man, had shown up at a hospital in Turlock.

Investigators say shell casings and other forensic evidence was soon found at the park.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The names of the shooting victims have also not yet been released. The 18-year-old is recovering in the ICU after having surgery, police say, while the 19-year-old’s condition was unknown.