SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The University of California is planning to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021.

A statement Monday from the UC president’s office said that, while COVID vaccines will soon become available to faculty, staff, and students, UC was remaining vigilant in critical prevention efforts.

“As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes,” said President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

President Drake said he arrived at the decision to return after consulting with the 10 UC chancellors.

Specific plans to resume classes in the fall, along with safety measures and starting dates, will be announced by individual UC campuses.