Elk Cafe

elkcafe916

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 5

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Heart and Soul Vintage

530-218-3244

IG-@heartandsoulvintage8

FB-@heartandsoulvintage

http://www.Heartandsoulvintage.com

Promo code good day Ashley for a $200 1st time staging

Ms. Sutherd

Tiktok & Instagram: @ms.sutherd

Website & Merchandise: http://www.MsSutherd.com (Will be going live Thursday Night)

50% of the merch profits will also be donated to our Shriners donation page through the month of January.

Shriners Link: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/3083542

KAISER NUTRITION

http://www.kp.org/nutrition

Cal Fire Airs Sunday’s at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The Series Premiere is Sunday, January 3rd

SK8 916

Instagram: @sk8.916

The Purple Place

https://www.thepurp.com/

Cheesecakes by KG

IG: CheesekakesbyKJ

Friday Freshies

Land Park Ski & Sports

4207 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Tel: 916-451-2800

Hours: M-F 10am-6pm

Sat 10am-5pm

Sun 11am-5pm

https://www.landparkski.com/