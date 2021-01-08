SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dine Downtown week kicked off in Sacramento Friday night. The annual event looks different this year, but it has been expanded to help local restaurants.

Organizers say Dine Downtown is running from Jan. 8 to Jan. 24, giving more opportunities for locals to help restaurants as they continue to struggle during the pandemic.

Participating restaurants are offering three-course meal deals for curbside pickup and delivery at three price points: 25, 25, and 45 dollars each. There are brunch, lunch and dinner options, depending on the restaurant.

“Dine Downtown is an annual tradition, you know, three-course, pre-fixe menu, it’s really a celebration of our culinary talents, America’s Farm to Fork capital,” Emilie Cameron with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership said.

Twenty-eight restaurants including Tapa the World, La Cosecha and Frank Fat’s are participating. Some are also offering gift cards for purchase.

You can find a list of participating restaurants and the three-course meals here.