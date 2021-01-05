SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento and a Stockton bakery have been named by Esquire Magazine as two of the 100 restaurants that America can’t afford to lose due to the pandemic.

Esquire put together the list using input from their writers as well as local contributors.

Corner bistros and hole-in-the-walls that are frequented by locals make up the bulk of the list.

Genova Bakery in Stockton gets a shoutout from Northern California cook and food writer Illyanna Maisonet, who highlights the 102-year-old eatery’s Italian goods and how the place was declared a historic landmark.

“As soon as your hand touches the handle on Genova Bakery’s antediluvian wooden screen door, you involuntarily envision the bakery’s inception in 1918,” Maisonet writes.

La Esperanza Panaderia also was named on the list. This eatery was opened back in 1969 and has been serving up pan dulce like puerquitos, niños, churros and the like ever since.

“Staring into the display case is critical,” the writer states.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Several other restaurants across Northern and Southern California also made the list.

What neighborhood restaurant do you believe we can’t lose? Sound off in the comments.