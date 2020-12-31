Comments
Adam Jablin, Certified Life Coach & Author
Goodwill
Just Scream
In Sync Dance of Auburn
Sacramento Comedy Spot Classes
Adam Jablin, Certified Life Coach & Author
http://www.adamjablin.com
Goodwill
1621 L Street
Sacramento
Just Scream
1.561.567.8431
In Sync Dance of Auburn
4055 Grass Valley Hwy Suite 103
Auburn, CA 95602
Sacramento Comedy Spot Classes
Improv Games class
Comedy Spot sketch theory
Stand-Up 101 class
4-week Comedic Storytelling class
4-week Satire Writing course
For more info on classes: saccomedyspot.com