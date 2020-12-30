FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A buck that got tangled up in a backyard hammock has finally been freed.

Wildlife officials have been trying to catch up with the buck for months. They say he was lured too close to the hammock and other life-threatening human hazards by Fair Oaks residents who were feeding it illegally.

CBS13 reported on the young deer roaming near Lake Natoma in early September.

Earlier this month, a California Department of Fish and Wildlife Environmental Scientist, David Mollel, was able to tranquilize the deer and remove the hammock. CDFW says the buck’s antlers were removed before they released to reduce “any temptation by poachers to kill it.” Officials say the buck’s antlers will grow back in the spring.

CBS13 takes a look at the survival skills it took to finally help this buck.

