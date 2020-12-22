STOCKTON (CBS13) — Disabled and down on his luck, Jose Coronado lined up with thousands at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning.

“My Mom just passed away from COVID in September,” Coronado said. “First she passed away, then my son got sick. But thankfully then he got better.”

Coronado drove up to the turkey distribution site hungry for some good news in a year that just keeps presenting obstacles.

“The house we are in now, we’ve been there 11 years. Now my landlord wants it back,” Coronado said.

More than 2,000 took advantage of the free turkey dinner with all the fixings provided by the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton. The help of generous donations is to thank for the distribution.

“People are genuinely grateful,” said one woman as volunteers piled groceries into the back of her truck.

The National Guard and Americorps VISTA helped hand out the care packages. Their help couldn’t have come at a more important time as the coronavirus pandemic pushes on.

“This is a really nuts year. Thankfully, it’s almost over. But it’s really meant a lot of people who had not previously faced food insecurity are in this bubble where they need to ask for help,” said Rebecca Hood from Americorps VISTA.

With two children at home, Jose Coronado is like many who are looking ahead hoping he can hang on.

“I feel like when is it going to end? What’s next, you know? Am I going to be able to handle it?”