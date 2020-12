EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities in El Dorado County are asking for the public to help identify and ultimately catch a man accused of using a stolen credit card in the county.

The man allegedly used the card at a store in Garden Valley. A surveillance camera at the store captured an image of the man, below.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call El Dorado County Sheriff’s Detective Trefethen at trefethene@edso.org.