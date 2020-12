Teen's Tune - 12/19Tina has the tunes! Do Jordan and Director Julian have what it takes to win?

13 hours ago

Holiday Care PackagesOasis Church, in tandem with Oasis City Center, will ignite hope this Christmas Season by providing free holiday food boxes and stockings filled with household essentials during their drive-thru distribution on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

13 hours ago

Raley's Holiday Main DishThe holidays may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy a delicious meal on a special day! Whether you're cooking an at-home holiday meal for the 1st time or the 50th, Raley's is here to show you how to prepare that perfect main dish.

13 hours ago

Sac's Got Talent 2020 Winner, 9amDel Campo High School Senior, Kendra Dantes is the winner of Sac's Got Talent 2020!

13 hours ago

Cookie Kits, All things BakingKITS THAT HELP PEOPLE WITH LESS LUCK IN THE KITCHEN.

14 hours ago