SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Roy Waller, a convicted serial rapist who terrorized Northern California for over 15 years will learn his punishment in a Sacramento courtroom on Friday.

Waller’s sentencing hearing started around 10:30 a.m.

Also known as the “NorCal Rapist”, Waller faces life in prison. He was convicted on November 18 on 46 counts stemming from nine rape incidents between 1991 and 2006. The last attacks happened in Sacramento.

He was linked to the crimes through DNA and genetic genealogy, the same technique investigators used to identify the Golden State Killer.

Waller had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January but Judge Burger-Plavan ruled there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Convicted #NorCal Rapist, Roy Waller, is expected to be sentenced in Superior Court in Sacramento this morning. We're waiting to hear whether any survivors will speak ahead of his sentencing. @CBSSacramento — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) December 18, 2020

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he then bound them and assaulted them repeatedly.

Five of Waller’s victims are expected to address the court. Three will be speaking in person and two others will be making their statements via a live video feed. While many court hearings have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, this one was allowed to happen.

More from CBS Sacramento: