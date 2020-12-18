PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was arrested over the weekend for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

In the early morning hours of December 13, a couple of Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol saw a sports car traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Highway 65, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over on westbound Interstate 80 and made contact with the driver, who they found out, was on searchable probation. They searched the vehicle and found a 9mm handgun behind one of the seats. Deputies learned that it belonged to a passenger, 32-year-old Eric Larone Walker, of Richmond, who is a convicted felon unable to have a gun.

Walker was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail for being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

