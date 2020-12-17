SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There are 13 COVID-19 patients being treated at Sleep Train Arena, which is up six patients from a couple of days ago.

The facility, which is being referred to now by officials as Sleep Train Arena Alternate Care Facility, recently expanded its bed count and is now able to take in 240 COVID-19 patients, according to Bryan May, OES chief of Media Relations and Public Information.

In early April, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the use of the arena in preparation for a sudden increase in patients over what local hospitals could handle.

California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases.

The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days and nearly 106,000 confirmed cases in just two days.

Many of the state’s hospitals are now running out of capacity to treat the severest cases.