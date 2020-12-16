VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Last call has arrived in Solano County.

County health officials announced a mandatory stay-at-home order has been triggered after ICU levels dropped below 15% in the Bay Area region. This is the news businesses were hoping would not come. The stay-at-home order goes into effect Thursday at midnight.

“I just want this to be over,” said Bri Lambert, who was having dinner outside Wednesday night.

Servers at Merchant and Main Bar in Vacaville have been careful about following pandemic protocols.

“We just partnered with DoorDash, we started doing our drive-thru dinners,” said Ariana Bell, a manager there.

On Thursday night, restaurants lose the outdoor seating option and must only do takeout.

“It does feel kind of like a let down just because we’ve gone through all these extra measures. We’ve done this to make people comfortable and now it’s kind of like all of our efforts are in vain,” Bell said.

Hair and nail salons are required to close completely. Solano County health officials said the area is experiencing COVID-19 transmission at an alarming rate.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“It’s just really sad. For the billionth time we’ve been doing this, nothing’s really changed so it’s frustrating,” said MJ Thomas, who was out having dinner in Vacaville.

Northern California is the last region not under a stay at home order. The closest county to Sacramento in that group is Lake County. It’s about a two-hour drive, which is tempting for some.

“Shoot, if I can go eat outside there why not? But it does suck that we can’t be local,” Lambert said.

Solano County’s shutdown comes as ICU numbers are dropping rapidly statewide. Some counties have no beds available at all. It’s also time when businesses need their customers to step up. Because each to-go order supports a paycheck.

“We’re still able to support our staff and that’s the big thing is taking care of our people,” Bell said.

Solano County officials said the Bay Area region is dealing with several hundred new cases daily right now. This stay-at-home order will be reassessed after three weeks.