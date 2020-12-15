SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sacramento was Eva Teniola, an emergency room nurse.

Teniola was vaccinated at UC Davis Health with the newly arrived Pfizer vaccine Tuesday as members of the media, including CBS News’ David Begnaud, looked on.

BREAKING: @UCDavisHealth has vaccinated its first patient, Eva Teniola, an emergency room nurse. Today they plan to vaccinate more than 150 front line workers, with a goal of 1,000 every day. pic.twitter.com/Dxw3uJeujs — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 15, 2020

Just over 4,800 doses of the vaccine arrived at UC Davis Health on Tuesday morning. At 7:35 a.m., UC Davis Health tweeted: “Our initial shipment of #COVID19 vaccine is here! Packed in dry ice and delivered by @FedEx. It’s now on its way to our ultra-cold storage freezer, soon to be given to frontline staff from

@UCDavisEM.”

Our initial shipment of #COVID19 vaccine is here! Packed in dry ice and delivered by @FedEx. It’s now on its way to our ultra-cold storage freezer, soon to be given to frontline staff from @UCDavisEM. pic.twitter.com/DKjefEqoY3 — UC Davis Health (@UCDavisHealth) December 15, 2020

This hospital says most of the vaccines have been put in cold storage while 500 vials have been thawed immediately to vaccinate staff.

Those in the emergency department, including doctors, nurses, custodians, and those who deliver food to patients, will be vaccinated first.

Kaiser will receive their first shipment by midweek. Frontline hospital workers will be the first the get the vaccine.

Pfizer partnered with UC Davis in August to carry out part of their clinical trial testing the vaccine.

On Monday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will be receiving nearly 400,000 more doses of the vaccine from Pfizer by next week.