SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There are less than two weeks before Christmas and tamales sales are surging as more people put in orders to have the holiday staple on their dinner tables

Hispanic supermarkets and bakeries are doing their best to keep up with the demand. They say whether buyers are Mexican, Guatemalan, or El Salvadorean, the tamale has been a Christmas tradition for many generations.

“This tradition is so serious that people, they say my mom makes the best tamales, my grandmother makes the best tamales and they will not deviate from that. Understandable because of the nostalgia that comes from them,” said Joshua Gonzalez, a Northgate Markets employee.

Now that family gatherings are discouraged in the pandemic, many people are forced to turn to local businesses to get their tamale fix this year.