SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A bear burned in the north complex fire earlier this year is finally coming out of her shell — or more specifically — igloo.

“Peyton” is healing at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care after veterinarians treated her burns with a groundbreaking tilapia fish skin treatment.

After a few quiet weeks inside her igloo, Peyton is coming out more and even bonding with another bear named andy, the sanctuary says.

