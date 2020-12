Teen's Tune - 12/12Tina plays songs from her "Miscellaneous" playlist.

13 hours ago

Holiday by Horseback7th Annual Christmas Caroling on Horseback in Lincoln! Old time Christmas Caroling on horseback. Will be about 10 horses with riders. The Sierra Foothills Horseman's Association will be collecting food and toys throughout the day while riding. All donations will go to the Lincoln Lions Club who will be distributing the items to those local families in need.

13 hours ago

Pinky Rose, 9amPinky Rose has transformed their brick and mortar in efforts to support other small local businesses who don't have store fronts. Tina and Jordan talked to the owners of Pinky Rose Cosmetics to find out how they are helping.

13 hours ago

Check This Out: DIY Churro MakerThe Churro Maker is the all-in-one tool for churro lovers to make and customize their perfect churro. The kit offers links to delicious, easy-to-follow recipes for "heaven sent, wicked good" dough and fillings. Tina and Jordan try it out!

13 hours ago

Cocktails in a CanTroop was founded by wife and husband team CC and Reed DesRosiers (based in Pt. Reyes Station), who left their corporate careers to give people a new way to socialize with beverages that they can feel good about drinking. Tina talked to them via ZOOM to learn more.

13 hours ago