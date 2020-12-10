Fish & Chip Craft Co.

http://www.fishandchipcraftco.com

(Free local pick up is offered on website, or I ship across the US!)

Instagram: @fishandchipcraftco

Pottery World

https://www.facebook.com/PotteryWorldhttps://www.instagram.com/potteryworld



JP Food Lab

(916)508-4795

jpfoodlab@gmail.com

Instagram: jp_food_lab

Only for this weekend 12/11~12/13, we will have the discount code.

Type “GoodDaySacJP” in the email with your orders and you get 10% off on all purchases. Only 1-time use.

THE TOY SHOW

ARCHIVAL GALLERY

3223 FOLSOM BOULEVARD

SAC

RUNS THROUGH DECEMBER 30

TUESDAYS – SATURDAYS

11AM – 4PM

http://www.archivalgallery.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

December Duck Drive

4106 El Camino Avenue

Sacramento

916-883-1150

littlewhaleswim.com

Olive Tree Gifts

website: olivetreegifts.org

instagram: @olivetreegifts

Outdoor Holiday Boutique Sale

On Saturday, Dec. 12th from 10:30 AM-1:30 PM

712 57th Street Sacramento

http://www.fancyfeetdance.net

916-451-4900

@fancyfeetdance

Bogle Vineyards

boglewinery.com

Homemade Manhattan Bar Book

@homemademanhattan on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

@thehomemademanhattan on Facebook

homemademanhattan.com