SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash in Sacramento early Friday morning left one person injured.

At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, police say a man was found lying on the ground in the area of Front and K streets. He says he was hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say he was alert and talking at the time.

There is no description of a suspect vehicle at this time.