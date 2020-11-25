SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People are stocking up for Thanksgiving and the need is greater than ever this year. Food banks across the Sacramento region say there are thousands of more people in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I ain’t got the help I need to provide for my children,” said Derrick Woods.

Woods was lined up with his family outside St. Paul-Church of God in Christ on Wednesday, one of the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services’ distribution sites this holiday season.

“This is really hard on people out here. It’s a blessing of God they’re doing it,” Woods said.

The Sacramento Food Bank normally serves 150,000 people a month. During the pandemic, that number has doubled.

“There is a competition this year for a turkey,” said Cheryl Madison.

Madison is a regular who traveled from her home in downtown Sacramento. She notices new people each time she goes.

“A different class that I have never seen. I’m used to the homeless or low income,” said Madison.

The same increases can be seen in Yolo County where the food bank has doubled the number of distribution sites in the last six months.

“We are so busy. In October, we put out over a million pounds of food,” said Corkie Mapalo.

Reopening reversals, which have hurt restaurants and other businesses, have actually helped food banks.

“When they close them right away, they have those supplies and they have to get rid of them right away before they go bad,” Mapalo said.

A list of food distribution sites and a schedule can be found on the Yolo and Sacramento Food Bank websites.